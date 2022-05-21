Telangana Police Recruitment Board Extends Deadline To Apply For 17K Vacancies Till May 26

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), through a notification announced the deadline to apply for SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable posts has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was May 20 which has been extended to May 26, 10 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can go to the official website tslprb.in and follow the steps mentioned below. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17,291 vacancies will be filled. The application fee details, vacancy details, and application steps can be checked here.
Official notification reads, "The notice for TS Police Recruitment 2022 reads, "The Government of Telangana vide G O Ms No. 60, General Administration (Services-A) Department dated 20-05-2022 have raised the upper age limit prescribed for Direct Recruitment by further 2 (two years) in addition to the raise of 3 (three) years issued in G O Ms No. 48, General Administration (Services-A) Department dated 13-04-2022 for uniformed services including Police, Fire Services, Prisons, Special Protection Force, Transport and Prohibition & Excise Departments."