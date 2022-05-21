Last Updated:

Telangana Police Recruitment Board Extends Deadline To Apply For 17K Vacancies Till May 26

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: The deadline to apply for 17,291 vacancies has been extended to May 26, 2022. Here is how interested candidates can apply.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), through a notification announced the deadline to apply for SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable posts has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was May 20 which has been extended to May 26, 10 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can go to the official website tslprb.in and follow the steps mentioned below. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17,291 vacancies will be filled. The application fee details, vacancy details, and application steps can be checked here.

Official notification reads, "The notice for TS Police Recruitment 2022 reads, "The Government of Telangana vide G O Ms No. 60, General Administration (Services-A) Department dated 20-05-2022 have raised the upper age limit prescribed for Direct Recruitment by further 2 (two years) in addition to the raise of 3 (three) years issued in G O Ms No. 48, General Administration (Services-A) Department dated 13-04-2022 for uniformed services including Police, Fire Services, Prisons, Special Protection Force, Transport and Prohibition & Excise Departments."

TS Police recruitment 2022: Check application fee details

  • Candidates belonging to OC and BC categories with local status will have to pay Rs 800 as application fee
  • General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 800
  • SC and ST candidates from Telangana will have to pay a fee of Rs 400

Check Vacancy Details Here

  • SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts: 15644 Posts
  • Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts
  • SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts
  • SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts
  • Transport Constable: 63 Posts
  • SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts

TS Police recruitment 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to apply

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website tslprb.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ and register
  • Step 3: Application form will be opened up
  • Step 4: Fill the form, attach required documents, pay the application fee
  • Step 5: Submit the application form
  • Step 6: Take its screenshot for future reference
