Telangana Recruitment 2022: 91,142 Posts To Be Filled; Check Details

Telangana govt is recruiting candidates to apply for various departments. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 91,142 posts will be filled in the state.

Telangana

Telangana Government Recruitment: The Telangana government is recruiting candidates to apply for various departments. Through this recruitment drive, the state government aims to fill a total of 91,142 posts. On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that the state government will fill up 80,039 posts immediately and that as many as 11,103 contract workers who are already working will also be included in this recruitment campaign and they will be regularised. 

According to the state government, 95% of reservations will be for local candidates, and 5% will be for open quotas in any other district, zone, or multi-zone. While addressing the House Assembly, Rao stated that the maximum age limit for these jobs in all the departments except the police would be relaxed by 10 years due to the delay in taking up the recruitment process. With the new rules, the upper age limit will now be 44 years for O.C, 49 years for SC, ST, and BC, 54 years for the physically handicapped, and 47 years for ex-servicemen. The Telangana Chief Minister also stated that the TRS government has filled 1,33,942 vacancies in the last few years, with the remaining 22,312 positions still in the recruitment process.

Telangana Government Recruitment

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Home
  • 18,334
  • Secondary Education

 
  • 13,086
  • Health, Medical and Family Welfare

 
  • 12,755
  • Higher Education

 
  • 7,878
  • Backward Class Welfare

 
  • 4,311
  • Revenue Department

 
  • 3,560
  • Scheduled Castes Development Dept

 
  • 2,876

 
  • Irrigation and Command Area Development

 
  • 2,692

 
  • Tribal Welfare

 
  • 2,399

 
  • Minorities Welfare

 
  • 1,825
  • Environment, Forest, Science and Technology

 
  • 1,598
  • Panchayat Raj and Rural Development

 
  • 1,455

 
  • Labour and Employment

 
  • 1,221
  • Finance
  • 1,146
  • Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens
  • 895
  • Municipal Administration and Urban Development
  • 859
  • Agriculture and Co-Operation
  • 801
  • Transport, Roads, and Buildings Department

 
  • 563
  • Law
  • 386
  • Animal Husbandries and Fisheries

 
  • 353
  • General Administration

 
  • 343
  • Industries and Commerce

 
  • 233
  • Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture

 
  • 184
  • Planning
  • 136
  • Food and Civil Supplies

 
  • 106
  • Legislature

 
  • 25
  • Energy
  • 16
  • TOTAL
  • 80039

