Telangana Recruitment 2022: 91,142 Posts To Be Filled; Check Details

Telangana Government Recruitment: The Telangana government is recruiting candidates to apply for various departments. Through this recruitment drive, the state government aims to fill a total of 91,142 posts. On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that the state government will fill up 80,039 posts immediately and that as many as 11,103 contract workers who are already working will also be included in this recruitment campaign and they will be regularised.

According to the state government, 95% of reservations will be for local candidates, and 5% will be for open quotas in any other district, zone, or multi-zone. While addressing the House Assembly, Rao stated that the maximum age limit for these jobs in all the departments except the police would be relaxed by 10 years due to the delay in taking up the recruitment process. With the new rules, the upper age limit will now be 44 years for O.C, 49 years for SC, ST, and BC, 54 years for the physically handicapped, and 47 years for ex-servicemen. The Telangana Chief Minister also stated that the TRS government has filled 1,33,942 vacancies in the last few years, with the remaining 22,312 positions still in the recruitment process.

Telangana Government Recruitment

Posts Number of vacancies Home 18,334 Secondary Education 13,086 Health, Medical and Family Welfare 12,755 Higher Education 7,878 Backward Class Welfare 4,311 Revenue Department 3,560 Scheduled Castes Development Dept 2,876 Irrigation and Command Area Development 2,692 Tribal Welfare 2,399 Minorities Welfare 1,825 Environment, Forest, Science and Technology 1,598 Panchayat Raj and Rural Development 1,455 Labour and Employment 1,221 Finance 1,146 Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens 895 Municipal Administration and Urban Development 859 Agriculture and Co-Operation 801 Transport, Roads, and Buildings Department 563 Law 386 Animal Husbandries and Fisheries 353 General Administration 343 Industries and Commerce 233 Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture 184 Planning 136 Food and Civil Supplies 106 Legislature 25 Energy 16 TOTAL 80039

Image: Unsplash/ Representative