Telangana TET 2022: TS TET Information Bulletin Released, Check Key Dates Here

Telangana department of school education has released the TS TET 2022 information bulletin. The Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test will be held on June 12. Candidates can apply online between March 26 and April 11. Candidates can apply online at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Minimum Qualification for TS-TET PAPER-I (CLASSES I TO V)

(i) Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with atleast 50% marks. However in case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. AND pass in 2 - year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2 - year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

OR

(ii) Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with atleast 45% marks. In respect of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 40%. AND pass in 2 - year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor

of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2 - year Diploma in Education (Special Education) in case of the candidates who have passed or admitted to D.El.Ed / D.Ed., course prior to issue of these guidelines ( 23-12-2015).

OR

(iii)Graduation with atleast 50% marks, however in case of SC / ST / BC / Differently Abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45% AND pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) / Bachelor of Education (Special Education)

Minimum qualification for TS-TET PAPER - II (CLASSES VI TO VIII)

(i) B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with atleast 50% marks. In case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. AND pass in Bachelor of Education B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education).

OR

(ii) B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with atleast 50% marks. In respect of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 40%. AND pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education) in case of the

candidates who have passed or admitted to B.Ed., course prior to issue of theseguidelines (23-12-2015).

OR

(iii) 4-year B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed., with atleast 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%.

OR

(iv) Graduation with language concerned as one of the optional subjects OR Bachelor of oriental language (or its equivalent) OR Graduation in literature OR Post Graduation in language concerned AND Language Pandit Training Certificate/B.Ed with

language concerned as one of the Methodologies, in respect of Language Teachers.

OR

(v) B.E/B.Tech with atleast 50% marks and Passed / Pursuing Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) or B.Ed. (Special Education). In respect of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%.

TS TET 2022: Important Dates

Online submission of application through https://tstet.cgg.gov.in ---26.03.2022 to 12.04.2022

Help Desk services on all working days --- 26.03.2022 to 12.06.2022

Downloading of Hall Tickets --- 06.06.2022 onwards

Date of Examination:

Paper-I

12.06.2022- 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon (2½ hrs)

Paper 2- 12.06.2022- 2.30 PM to 05.00 PM (2½ hrs)

Declaration of Results - 27.06.2022

