Telangana TET Notification 2022: TS TET To Be Held On June 12; Check Full Details Here

Telangana TET: The Telangana Department of School Education has announced the date of the examination for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022. According to the announcement made today, the TS TET will be conducted on June 12, 2022. Notably, the detailed notification on Telangana TET 2022 and the information bulletin will be updated on the official website—tstet.cgg.gov.in on March 25. The Department of School Education has announced that candidates can submit the online application form from March 26 onwards. Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application for the TS TET 2022 exam is April 12.

Telangana TET Notification to be released soon; Check educational qualification

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and the state department of school education have amended the eligibility criteria. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in education or a bachelor's degree in education (special education) and a minimum grade point average of 50%.

Candidates with disabilities, Scheduled Caste candidates, Scheduled Tribe candidates, and candidates from other backward classes with a graduation grade point average of at least 45 percent are also eligible to apply.

TS TET 2022 Registration: Selection Process | Age Limit

Candidates applying for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam, which consists of two papers: Paper-I (for higher stage teachers) and Paper-II (for elementary stage teachers).

Candidates belonging to the general category must be aged between 18 and 35 years, and for reserved category aspirants, there is some age relaxation.

TS TET 2022 Registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for TS TET, candidates must first visit the official website of TSTET.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Apply online".

Step 3: Fill in the details like mobile number, name, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: A provisional registration number and Password will be sent to the registered email ID of the candidate.

Step 5: Post-registration, log in using the registration number and password.

Step 6: Pay the TSTET registration fees through any online payment gateway.

Step 7: Select the option for Paper-I or Paper-II or both Paper-I and Paper-II.

Step 8: Upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and required documents.

Step 9: Submit the form.

Step 9: Keep the transaction ID that will be received

