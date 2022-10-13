TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 1021 Asst Surgeon Posts; Check Steps To Apply

The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) is recruiting candidates to apply for Assistant Surgeon (General) in Tamil Nadu Medical Services. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website, mrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates must note that this job opportunity is not on a permanent basis. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is October 25, 2022. TN MRB is scheduled to conduct the assistant surgeon examination in the month of November 2022, and the exam will be conducted in CBT mode. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TN MRB Recruitment 2022.

TN MRB recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1021 vacancies for the post of the assistant surgeon will be filled in the department, out of which 946 are regular and 75 are backlog vacancies. To apply for the said vacancies, it is important that candidates have qualified for the Tamil language eligibility test (10th standard level).

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 1000 for all candidates in this category. For SC/SCA/ST/DAP (PH) category candidates, the application fees.

TN MRB recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the post

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website, mrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on "Online Registration."

Step 3: Candidates must click on the "Register or Login" link available against the Assistant Surgeon post.

Step 4: Register and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the fee, and click on the "Submit" button

Step 6: Save the document for future purposes

