TN TET 2022 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria & Steps To Apply Here

TN TET Registration: The Tamil Nadu Teachers' Recruitment Board has started the application procedure for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022

Tamil Nadu TET Registration: The Tamil Nadu Teachers' Recruitment Board has started the application procedure for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official website of the Teachers Recruitment Board - www.trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the online application is April 13, 2022.

The duration of the examination is three hours, which will include 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). To appear for the examination, candidates must have a minimum of 18 years of age, and there is no maximum age limit. However, the Board has not announced the dates for TNTET 2022 Paper I and II. As per the official notice, candidates belonging to the SC, SCA, ST, and Persons with Disability are required to pay Rs 500 as application fees.

TN TET registration: Important Dates

  • Date of Notification - March 7, 2022
  • Commencement of submission of online application - March 14, 2022
  • Last date for submission of online Application - March 13, 2022
  • Examination Date: TET-Paper I will be released later.
  • Examination Date: TET-Paper II will be announced later.

TN TET registration: Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website - http://www.trb.tn.nic.in
  • Then, click on the link that reads, "Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board."
  • Apply using a separate application for Paper-1 and Paper-2.
  • Candidates are required to upload scanned documents and signatures.
  • Enter other details like your mobile number, e-mail, and other information.
  • Then pay the examination fees.
  • Take a printout of the document for future details.

