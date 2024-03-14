Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has announced a massive recruitment drive for Assistant Professors in the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service. With a total of 4,000 vacancies available at government Arts, Science, and government colleges of Education, eligible candidates are invited to apply starting from March 28.

Interested applicants can access the official notification and submit their applications on the TN TRB website, trb.tn.gov.in, before the deadline on April 29, 5:00 PM.

Advertisement

TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: March 14

Commencement of Online Application: March 28

Last Date to Apply: April 29

Tentative Exam Date: August 4

Interview Date: To be announced later

TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Backlog vacancies: 72

Shortfall vacancies: 4

Vacancies to teach differently-abled persons (hard of hearing) in Tamil and computer application subjects: 3

Current vacancies: 3,921

Candidates are advised to review the subject-wise list of vacancies and subject-post-wise educational qualification requirements provided in the recruitment notification. Additionally, candidates should ensure that their age is less than 57 years as of July 1, 2024.

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Selection Process: The selection process for TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 involves a written examination followed by interviews. Here's an overview of the examination pattern:

Written Examination: Paper 1: 100 marks (50 compulsory questions from Tamil Language and General Knowledge, especially Current Affairs) Paper 2: 100 marks (50 multiple-choice questions and eight descriptive-type questions from the subject opted for)

Interview Round: 30 marks

Candidates must secure a minimum of 40 percent marks (30 percent for reserved categories) to qualify for the examination. For further details and updates, candidates can visit the TN TRB official website.

Click here for official notification.

Advertisement