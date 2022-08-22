TN TRB Recruitment 2022 Notice Released For 155 Lecturer Posts, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
In an important notice released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, it has been announced that the department is recruiting candidates for the Senior Lecturer, Lecturer, and Junior Lecturer posts. As of now, the Board has not released the application dates, but it is expected that the application process will start sometime soon. Through this recruitment process, a total of 155 posts will be filled in the organization.
Image: Shutterstock/Representative