TN TRB Recruitment 2022 Notice Released For 155 Lecturer Posts, Here's How To Apply

In an important notice released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, it has been announced that the department is recruiting candidates for the Senior Lecturer, Lecturer, and Junior Lecturer posts. As of now, the Board has not released the application dates, but it is expected that the application process will start sometime soon. Through this recruitment process, a total of 155 posts will be filled in the organization.

TN TRB Recruitment Notification 2022 - CLICK HERE

Vacancy Details

As per the official notice, a total of 24 posts are there for Senior Lecturer, 82 posts are available for the Lecturer and 49 posts are there Junior Lecture posts.

TN TRB Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates should not be over 57 years of age as of July 31, 2022.

TN TRB Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination followed by Certificate Verification (CV).

Application Process

To apply for the TN TRB Recruitment 2022, candidates will be required to pay Rs 500 as an examination fee, while SC/SCA/ST & PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

TN TRB Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Senior Lecturers - Master’s Degree in the concerned discipline with not less than 50% marks

Lecturers - Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, History and Geography

Junior Lecturers - Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, History and Geography.

TN TRB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: To apply for the TN TRB Recruitment 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TN TRB Recruitment 2022"

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Submit the application fees

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future use.

