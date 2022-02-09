TN TRB Teachers Recruitment Admit Cards To Be Released Today, See How To Download

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB), Chennai, will issue admit cards for the Post Graduate Assistants, Physical Education Directors Grade 1, and Computer Instructor Grade 1 examinations today, February 9, 2022. The admit cards for the examination will be available till February 17, 2022. To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The exam will be held online for direct recruitment to the positions of Graduate Assistants, Physical Education Directors Grade 1 and Computer Instructor Grade 1 in school education and other departments for the school year 2020–2021. Candidates must be aware that CBT 1 from TRB, Chennai will be held from February 12 to 15, 2022, and phase 2 will start from February 16 to 20, 2022. As per the instruction issued by the examination department, candidates are required to reach the examination centre as per the timing mentioned on their admit card. Latecomers will not be allowed inside the examination centre.

Direct Link to download TN TRB Teacher Recruitment Admit Card - CLICK HERE

TN TRB Recruitment: Download Tamil Nadu TRB Admit Card

Step 1: To apply for the recruitment candidates need to visit the official Teacher Recruitment Board, Chennai website – trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on " Direct Recruitment for the post of Post-Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade I and Computer Instructor Grade I 2020-21" .

. Step 3: On the homepage, then scroll down and click on " Download admit card"

Step 4: Candidates need to Log in with User ID and Password

Step 5: Then, click on the Dashboard and then download the Admit Card

Step 6: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout

Image: Shutterstock