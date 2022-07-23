TNPSC CCSE Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 92 Posts; Here's Direct Link

TNPSC CCSE 1 Group 1 Recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is recruiting candidates for posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-1 services). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by going to the official website - tnpsc.gov.in. According to the notification issued by TNPSC, August 22 is the last date to apply for the posts. A total of 92 vacancies will be filled in the department including 18 for Deputy collector, 26 for deputy superintendent of police (category-I), 25 for assistant commissioner (commercial taxes), 13 for deputy registrar of co-operative societies, 7 for an assistant director or rural development, and 3 for district employment officer in Tamil Nadu General service. The examination will commence on October 30 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.
TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment: Eligibility
- In order to apply for the posts, candidates should possess a degree from any recognised university.
- Applicants should possess an adequate knowledge of Tamil.
Application fees
- The registration fee is Rs 150.
- The preliminary exam fee is Rs 100
- The main written exam fee is Rs 200.
- Candidates can pay the fee only through the online mode.
Qualifying Marks
- The minimum qualifying marks for selection in the prelim exam are 90 out of 300 for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, and BCMs, and 120 for all other categories.
Selection process
- The selection of the candidates will be done through three successive stages: preliminary examination for selection of candidates for admission to the main written examination; the main written examination; and finally an interview.
TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply
- Step 1: To apply for the TNPSC Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
- Step 2: Then, click on the "apply online"
- Step 3: Then, click on the "New User" button.
- Step 4: Create an account and log in.
- Step 5: Complete the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee.
- Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button and save for future needs
Here's direct link to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2022- CLICK HERE
