TNPSC CCSE Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 92 Posts; Here's Direct Link

TNPSC CCSE 1 Group 1 Recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is recruiting candidates for posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-1 services). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by going to the official website - tnpsc.gov.in. According to the notification issued by TNPSC, August 22 is the last date to apply for the posts. A total of 92 vacancies will be filled in the department including 18 for Deputy collector, 26 for deputy superintendent of police (category-I), 25 for assistant commissioner (commercial taxes), 13 for deputy registrar of co-operative societies, 7 for an assistant director or rural development, and 3 for district employment officer in Tamil Nadu General service. The examination will commence on October 30 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment: Eligibility

In order to apply for the posts, candidates should possess a degree from any recognised university.

Applicants should possess an adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Application fees

The registration fee is Rs 150.

The preliminary exam fee is Rs 100

The main written exam fee is Rs 200.

Candidates can pay the fee only through the online mode.

Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for selection in the prelim exam are 90 out of 300 for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, and BCMs, and 120 for all other categories.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done through three successive stages: preliminary examination for selection of candidates for admission to the main written examination; the main written examination; and finally an interview.

TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the TNPSC Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "apply online"

Step 3: Then, click on the "New User" button.

Step 4: Create an account and log in.

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button and save for future needs

