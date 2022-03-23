TNPSC CCSE Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 5529 Vacancies Ends Today

TNPSC CCSE Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for NPSC CCSE Group 2 posts. The deadline to apply for total of 5529 posts ends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The recruitment includes vacancies of Interview Posts/Non-Interview Posts and Group-II Services/Group-IIA Services.

The official notification highlights that the selection for 116 vacancies will be done in three stages (prelims, mains, and interview), while candidates for the remaining 5413 vacancies will be selected on the basis of two stages (prelims and mains). Interested candidates can apply for the above mentioned posts by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they are free to go to the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

Check important details here

Application fee: In order to apply, interested and eligible candidates will have to pay Rs 150 as application fees. The fee for the TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Prelims Exam is Rs 100.

Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. There is no age limit for candidates belonging to the SC, ST, SC (Arunthathiyars), Most Backward Classes/Denotified Communities, BC (OBCMs), and Backward Classes (Muslims) and Destitute Widows categories.

TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Vacancy 2022: Check Exam Dates Here

TNPSC CCSE Prelims 2022 will be conducted on May 21, 2022 (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM)

TNPSC CCSE Mains 2022 date has not been announced yet. It is expected to be out after prelims exam.

TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to fill application form