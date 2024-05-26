Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has opened applications for multiple positions including College Director of Physical Education and Sports in Government Law Colleges, Assistant Manager, Manager, Bursar, Senior Director, Assistant Director, Assistant General Manager, Deputy Manager, Account Officer, Accounts Officer, English Reporter, Tamil Reporter, and Senior Officer. A total of 118 vacancies are available for the TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2024.

Age Limit for TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2024:

Candidates applying for different positions under TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2024 must adhere to the following age criteria:

College Director of Physical Education and Sports in Government Law Colleges: Maximum age limit is 57 years.

Assistant Director of Agriculture: Maximum age limit is 34 years.

Assistant General Manager: Maximum age limit is 47 years.

Assistant Manager, Manager, Bursar, Senior Director, Assistant Director, Deputy Manager, Account Officer, Accounts Officer, English Reporter, Tamil Reporter, and Senior Officer: Maximum age limit is 32 years.

Senior Assistant Director of Boilers: Maximum age limit is 37 years.

Qualification for TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2024:

Candidates must possess the following qualifications to be eligible for TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2024:

College Director of Physical Education and Sports in Government Law Colleges: Master’s Degree in Physical Education and Sports/Physical Education/Sports Science.

Manager Grade – III (Legal): Degree in Law from a recognized University.

Senior Officer (Legal): B.L. Degree from a Law College recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Tamil Reporter: Passed Government Technical Examination in Shorthand in Tamil by 120 words per minute in the High-Speed Test.

For detailed qualifications for all posts, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

Salary for TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2024:

Selected candidates will receive monthly salaries as follows:

Assistant General Manager: Level 27.

Accounts Officer Class-III and Manager Grade – III (Legal): Level 23.

College Director of Physical Education and Sports in Government Law Colleges: Level 24.

For all other posts: Level 22.

Important Dates for TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2024:

The closing date for submission of application forms is June 14, 2024. Interested candidates are urged to submit their applications online through the official website within the stipulated time frame. No other mode of application will be accepted.