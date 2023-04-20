TNPSC Exam Answer Sheets To Be Evaluated Via Artificial Intelligence For Quicker Results

Tamil Nadu Finance and human resources management minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has announced that the latest technology will be introduced by the state government for faster evaluation of answer sheets of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The exams will also be converted from paper-based mode to computer-based test mode. The announcement was made by the minister in the state assembly on Wednesday.

'TNPSC evaluation process to be done via AI'

To ensure greater transparency and efficiency in the evaluation process and quick publishing of TNPSC results, artificial intelligence (AI) will be used. Every year, approximately 40 lakh candidates appear for TNPSC exams for various posts. The process of evaluation of these candidates requires massive infrastructure and human resources and thus the results are delayed, he said.

"An ‘Integrated Human Resource Management Status report’ will be released to ensure the State Government appoints staff for a position with the right skills and in a transparent manner and that the person’s skills are enhanced, trained according to the requirements of higher positions and the work of the staff is recognised to improve their performance in serving the people," the minister said in the assembly. A feasibility test will also be conducted by the ministry to assess the possibility of converting paper-based tests into computer-based tests, particularly for those which are taken by lakhs of candidates.

TNPSC Group 1 Results in April

He also stated that the TNPSC group 1 exam results will be declared in the month of April. The exam was conducted in November 2022. The TNPSC group 1 answer key has already been released.