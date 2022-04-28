TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment: Deadline To Apply For 7301 Vacancies Ends Today

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be closing the registration deadline for Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022 today. The notification was released on March 30 and the deadline to apply ends on April 28, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied till now can follow the steps mentioned below.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7301 vacancies will be filled. The posts are Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Officer, Junior Assistant (Non–Security), Junior Assistant (Security), Bill Collector Grade-I, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-Typist (Grade–III). The eligibility, important dates, and application steps can be checked here.

TNPSC Recruitment: Here is all you need to know

Age Criteria: For Village Administrative Officer posts, the minimum required age to apply is 21 years and the maximum age to apply is 32 years. For all other posts, the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. However, the official notification highlighted that the upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

For Village Administrative Officer posts, the minimum required age to apply is 21 years and the maximum age to apply is 32 years. For all other posts, the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. However, the official notification highlighted that the upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories. Educational Qualification: The minimum general qualification is S.S.L.C (Class 10) Public Examination or its equivalent. For the Junior Assistant post, the applicant must have passed H.S.C (Class 12) Public Examination or its equivalent.

The minimum general qualification is S.S.L.C (Class 10) Public Examination or its equivalent. For the Junior Assistant post, the applicant must have passed H.S.C (Class 12) Public Examination or its equivalent. Selection criteria: The first step is written exam. Post conducting the exams, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced. Post the document verification round, the eligible candidates will be summoned for Counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to apply