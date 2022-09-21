TNPSC Group 5 Recruitment: Application Window For 161 ASO & Assistant Posts Closes Today

The application process for the Assistant Section Officer and Assistant posts in Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service under Group 5 is underway. Today is the last date for candidates to apply for these vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The applicants can make changes to their application forms between September 26 to September 28, 2022.

As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 5 exam 2022 for the posts of ASO and assistant will be conducted on December 18 in two shifts -- one is from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, while another is from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 161 posts in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service included in Group V will be filled. For the convenience of the applicants, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TNPSC Recruitment 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

For ASO- 18-35 years; for Assistant- 18-30 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification

A Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by UGC. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the application fee of Rs 150.

Here's how to apply for TNPSC Group 5 recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for the TNPSC Group 5 posts, candidates are required to visit the TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, register and create a login ID and password.

Step 3: Now click on "Apply Online."

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill out the application form for the post.

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 6: Then, take a printout for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative