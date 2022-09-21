TNPSC Group 5 Recruitment: Application Window For 161 ASO & Assistant Posts Closes Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The application process for the Assistant Section Officer and Assistant posts in Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service under Group 5 is underway. Today is the last date for candidates to apply for these vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The applicants can make changes to their application forms between September 26 to September 28, 2022.
As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 5 exam 2022 for the posts of ASO and assistant will be conducted on December 18 in two shifts -- one is from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, while another is from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 161 posts in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service included in Group V will be filled. For the convenience of the applicants, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TNPSC Recruitment 2022.