TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Window For CCSE Group-1 Services Posts Closes Today

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Today is the last date to apply to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The application process is being held for the recruitment of candidates for different posts, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development, and District Employment Officer in the Tamil Nadu General Service. To apply for the TNPSC Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 92 posts will be filled in the department. According to the schedule, the application correction window will be open from August 27, 2022, till August 29, 2022, till 11:59 pm. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on October 30, 2022, from 9:30 am. to 12:30 pm.

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment: Eligibility

To apply for the posts, candidates should possess a degree from any recognised university.

Applicants should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Application fees

The registration fee is Rs 150.

The preliminary exam fee is Rs 100

The main written exam fee is Rs 200.

Candidates can pay the fee only through the online mode.

Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for selection in the prelim exam are 90 out of 300 for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, and BCMs, and 120 for all other categories.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done through three successive stages: preliminary examination for selection of candidates for admission to the main written examination; the main written examination; and finally an interview.

TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the TNPSC Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "apply online"

Step 3: Then, click on the "New User" button.

Step 4: Create an account and log in.

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button and save it for future needs

Here's the direct link to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2022- CLICK HERE

