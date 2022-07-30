TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1089 Draftsman & Other Posts

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
TNPSC recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. The application process has already been started and the deadline to apply will end on August 27, 2022. Interested candidates, after checking the eligibility and other details can apply. They will have to submit their applications at tnpsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1089 vacancies will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 798 vacancies are for the post of Field Surveyor, 236 for Draftsman, and 55 for Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts.
Recruitment notification reads, "Applicants selected for appointment to this post will be required to produce a certificate of physical fitness in the form prescribed below. The model format is enclosed with Annexure-III of this Notification. The said Certificate should be submitted by the selected candidates to the appointing authority at the time of joining."
Official notification mentions that selection will be made in single stage. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination, subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. The applicant who has not appeared for any of the Paper in the written examination will not be considered for selection, even if he/she secures the minimum qualifying marks for selection. First, the selection will be made for the carried forward vacancies. Secondly, the selection will be made for regular vacancies following the rule of reservation of appointments