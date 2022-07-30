TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1089 Draftsman & Other Posts

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. The application process has already been started and the deadline to apply will end on August 27, 2022. Interested candidates, after checking the eligibility and other details can apply. They will have to submit their applications at tnpsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1089 vacancies will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 798 vacancies are for the post of Field Surveyor, 236 for Draftsman, and 55 for Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts.

Check application fee details here

TNPSC recruitment 2022: The registration fee to be charged is Rs 150.

The exam fee that candidates will have to pay is Rs. 100. The Examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed.

Recruitment notification reads, "Applicants are advised in their own interest, to keep an account of the number of times fee concession has been availed, irrespective of the information displayed in the of the applicant dashboard."

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Here's how to fill application form

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply should go to the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under what's new section, candidates should click on notification.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on “Apply Online” tab.

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to get themselves registered and create a login ID and Password.

Step 5: Then candidates will have to go back to the homepage and log in using the credentials that were generated in previous step.

Step 6: Choose the recruitment notice and upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Go through the confirmation page and keep its hard copy for future reference.

Recruitment notification reads, "Applicants selected for appointment to this post will be required to produce a certificate of physical fitness in the form prescribed below. The model format is enclosed with Annexure-III of this Notification. The said Certificate should be submitted by the selected candidates to the appointing authority at the time of joining."

Check the selection process here

Official notification mentions that selection will be made in single stage. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination, subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. The applicant who has not appeared for any of the Paper in the written examination will not be considered for selection, even if he/she secures the minimum qualifying marks for selection. First, the selection will be made for the carried forward vacancies. Secondly, the selection will be made for regular vacancies following the rule of reservation of appointments