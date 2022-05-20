TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 36 Executive Officer Posts; Here's Direct Link

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is recruiting candidates for the Executive Officers in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The application process started today, May 20 and the last date for the submission of the application form is June 18. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination that will be held on September 11 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12: 30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Through this recruitment process, the Commission aims to fill a total of 36 posts.

Educational Qualification

Minimum General Educational Qualification

Candidates having the title of “Tamil Pulavar” recognized by the University Grants Commission will also be eligible to apply for the posts

Age Limit

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyars), Scheduled Tribes and Destitute Widows of all Castes - 25 to 42 years

Most Backward Classes / Denotified Communities and Backward Classes - 25 to 39 years

Others” [i.e., Applicants not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs and Destitute Widows of all Castes) - 25 to 37 years

For Ex-Servicemen: The Maximum age limit is 55 years for applicants (Possessing Minimum General Educational Qualification) belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, and BCs.

The Maximum age limit is 50 years for Others, as per Section 63 of the TN Govt Servants.

Pay Scale

The salary of the Executive Officer, Grade-IV will be Rs.19,500 – 71900 (Level-8)

Here's how to apply for TNPSC Recruitment

Step 1: To apply for the posts candidates need to visit TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under the what's new section click on," EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GRADE- IV (GROUP- VIII SERVICES) (TAMIL NADU HINDU RELIGIOUS AND CHARITABLE ENDOWMENTS SUBORDINATE SERVICE ) (Notification)"

Step 3: Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password

Step 4: Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Apply Online’ option

Step 5: Login using the credentials and fill out the application form for the post

Step 6: Upload all the required documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Take a printout of the application form.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative