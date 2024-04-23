Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced recruitment opportunities for the positions of Assistant Commissioner in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Administration) Service (Group I-B Service) and District Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu School Educational Service (Group I-C Service) for the year 2024. The last date to apply is May 22.

TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Important Dates and How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to apply online through the Commission's official website at www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in. The application process begins with a one-time registration (OTR) on the Commission's website. After successful registration, candidates can proceed to fill out the online application for the examination. The application correction window will be open from May 27, 2024, to May 29, 2024, allowing candidates to make any necessary modifications. The Preliminary Exam was held on July 12.

Click here for recruitment notification.

Direct link to apply online.

TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Posts and Vacancies

The recruitment drive includes a total of 29 vacancies across two positions:

Assistant Commissioner in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Administration) Service: 21 vacancies (Level 22) District Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu School Educational Service: 8 vacancies (Level 23)

Eligibility Conditions

Candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age Limit (as of July 1, 2024):

Assistant Commissioner: Maximum age of 34 years

District Educational Officer: Open Market Candidates: Maximum age of 32 years Teachers employed in recognized aided Secondary Schools and Higher Secondary Schools: Maximum age of 42 years



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Commissioner: Must possess a degree and a Bachelor of Law (3 years course) or a Bachelor of Law (5 years Integrated course) from a University recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Must have at least three years of practice as an Advocate or Pleader in a Court of Civil or Criminal Jurisdiction, or six years of service in specified roles in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. District Educational Officer: Master’s degree in a relevant subject from a recognized University.

Bachelor of Teaching or Bachelor of Education from a recognized University.

For Teacher candidates employed in recognized aided secondary schools and higher secondary schools, a minimum of twelve years of teaching experience in a recognized school after acquiring the Bachelor of Teaching or equivalent qualification.

Application Process

Candidates should carefully review the eligibility criteria and submit their applications online within the specified timeframe. Any modifications to the application can be made during the application correction window. For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official TNPSC website.

This recruitment drive presents an opportunity for eligible candidates to join prestigious government services and contribute to the educational and administrative landscape of Tamil Nadu.