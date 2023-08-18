TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 3359 Vacancies, Here's Link

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started the online applications for the recruitment against 3359 vacancies for the post of constable Grade II, jail warder and fireman. The online application began today, August 18, 2023. The last date to apply is September 17. Aspirants can apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Details of vacancies

Constable Grade II (Armed Reserve) - 2599 vacancies

Jail Warde Grade II - 86 vacancies

Fireman- 674 vacancies

Total -3359 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have classed class 10th exam from a recognised board. They should have studied Tamil language as one of the subjects in class 10th. Candidates with higher qualifications are not eligible to apply. The application fee is Rs 250.

Age Limit:

For General (GEN) Categories - 18 years to 24 years

For MBCs/DCs, BCs(Other than Muslim) - 18 years to 26 years

For SCs, SC(A)s, STs Candidates - 18 years to 29 years

For Transgender Candidates - 18 years to 29 years

For Female Destitute Windows Candidates - 18 years to 35 years

For Ex-Serviceman Candidates - 18 years to 45 years

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written examination, followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical endurance test and medical examination. The written examination will be held in Tamil and English languages. The questions will be objective in nature based on the syllabus prescribed by the TNUSRB. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the exam pattern and syllabus.