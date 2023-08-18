Last Updated:

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 3359 Vacancies, Here's Link

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Online application began today. The last date to apply is September 17. Aspirants can apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. 

Nandini Verma
TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started the online applications for the recruitment against 3359 vacancies for the post of constable Grade II, jail warder and fireman. The online application began today, August 18, 2023. The last date to apply is September 17. Aspirants can apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. 

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Details of vacancies

  • Constable Grade II (Armed Reserve) - 2599 vacancies
  • Jail Warde Grade II - 86 vacancies 
  • Fireman- 674 vacancies 
  • Total -3359 vacancies

Direct link to apply online

Click here to read the official notification

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidate should have classed class 10th exam from a recognised board. They should have studied Tamil language as one of the subjects in class 10th. Candidates with higher qualifications are not eligible to apply. The application fee is Rs 250.

Age Limit:

  • For General (GEN) Categories - 18 years to 24 years
  • For MBCs/DCs, BCs(Other than Muslim) - 18 years to 26 years
  • For SCs, SC(A)s, STs Candidates - 18 years to 29 years
  • For Transgender Candidates - 18 years to 29 years
  • For Female Destitute Windows Candidates - 18 years to 35 years
  • For Ex-Serviceman Candidates - 18 years to 45 years

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written examination, followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical endurance test and medical examination. The written examination will be held in Tamil and English languages. The questions will be objective in nature based on the syllabus prescribed by the TNUSRB. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the exam pattern and syllabus. 

