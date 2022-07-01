TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Registration For 3552 Constable & Other Posts To Begin On July 7

TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board, also known as TNUSRB is inviting applications for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen recruitment posts. The notification has already been released and the registration will begin on July 7, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check recruitment details before applying. In order to check the official notification, they will have to go to the official website of the Board at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB Recruitment: Check important dates here

The notification has been released on June 30, 2022

The online application link will be activated on July 7, 2022

Last date for submission of applications is August 15, 2022

Date for written examination has not been announced yet

TNUSRB Notification: Check important dates here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3552 vacancies will be filled. Out of these, 2180 vacancies are for police department, 1091 vacancies are in the investigation department, 161 in the department of prison and corrections, and 120 in the department of fire and rescue services.

Check the reservation policy here

Out of the total vacancies, 10% vacancies are reserved for sports category candidates, 5% for ex-servicemen, and 3% for destitute widows.

20% of vacancies will be reserved on a preferential basis for the candidates who have studied Tamil as the medium of instruction from Class I to Class X.

Minimum required eligibility

The minimum required qualification to apply is that candidate must have passed at least 10th standard. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 26 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to candidates of reserved category. The Examination fee is ₹250 which has to be paid online.

Check vacancy details here

Fir being selected, candidates will have to clear many levels. They will have to go through written tests, physical measurement test, fitness test, fitness competitions, and special marks. To qualify, a minimum of 35% is required in the main written examination.

Here is how to apply