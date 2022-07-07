TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Registration For 3552 TN Police Vacancies Begins, Apply Here

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has activated the online application link for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022 on July 7, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for TNUSRB 2022 by August 15, 2022. Eligible candidates will have to apply online through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. List of important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

The notification has been released on June 30, 2022

The online application link has been activated on July 7, 2022

Last date for submission of applications is August 15, 2022

Date for written examination has not been announced yet

TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3552 vacancies. Out of these, 2180 vacancies are for police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the department of prison and corrections and 120 in the department of fire and rescue services.

Check eligibility, application fee and age limit here

Education: The minimum required qualification to apply is that candidate must have passed at least 10th standard.

Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 26 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to candidates of reserved category.

Application fee: The Examination fee is ₹250 which has to be paid online.

TNUSRB 2022 Recruitment: Here is how to apply