TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022 Released; Download Tamil Nadu Police Hall Ticket Here

Here are the steps to download the hall ticket for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (Sub Inspector) examination.

TNUSRB SI recruitment

The admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board's (TNUSRB) examination for the Sub Inspector of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates applying for the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 can download the hall ticket for the examination from the website. As per the official website, "SI 2022: Hall tickets for the written examination have been hosted. Candidates are requested to download the same."

TNUSRB Exam download link

The TNUSRB exam will be held on June 25 and 26, 2022. The questions will be in two parts:

Part 1: Tamil eligibility Test Objective type paper of 100 marks

Part 2: General knowledge & Psychology test of 70 marks and General knowledge, Psychology, Law and Police Administration test Questions of 85 marks

The candidates who will pass the examination will be called for a certificate examination and physical test. 

How to download TNUSRB SI admit card 2022

Step 1: Click on tnusrb.tn.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on ‘Hall Ticket’

Step 3: Key in the User ID and password and click on 'Login'

Step 4: Download Tamil Nadu SI Admit card

The Tamil Nadu police had issued a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 399 sub-inspectors of police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service. Online applications were invited from March 08 to April 4, 2022.

