TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Date Out, To Be Conducted On June 25 & 26

TNUSRB SI exam date: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has uploaded the tentative schedule for the written exam which will be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector (SI). The tentative schedule has been uploaded on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

TNUSRB SI exam 2022: Check exam dates and time here

The written exam for SI ((Taluk & AR) posts will be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022

On June 25, from 10 am to 11:40 am, Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Open and Departmental Candidates) will be conducted

On June 25, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm, main written examination will be conducted from open candidates

On June 26, Main Written Examination (Departmental Candidates) will be conducted between 10 am and 1 pm

Check TNUSRB Sub Inspector Selection Process

The selection includes written exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Endurance Test (ET) and Viva- Voce. The written exam will be of objective type questions where candidates will have to answer 100 questions for 100 marks. In order to be eligible to appear for the next level, which is PET, a minimum of 40% marks in Tamil Language Eligibility test is mandatory.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts. The selected candidates will be getting salary under the pay scale of Rs 36,900 and Rs. 1,16,600

Eligibility to apply was that applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree obtained from an Institution / University recognized by University Grants Commission / Government in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses. Candidates who have obtained Bachelor’s degree through Open Universities without going through above pattern were not be eligible. Minimum required age to apply was 20 years whereas the upper age limit considered was 30 years. TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 application fee for unreserved candidates was Rs 1000. For Police Departmental candidates, the application fee charged was Rs 500.