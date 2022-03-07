TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Notification To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Eligibility & More

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is likely to publish the recruitment notification for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR)-2022 on Tuesday, March 8. Meanwhile, interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria to apply for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police and other details of this recruitment process here.

To apply for the posts, candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree obtained from an institution/university recognised by the University Grants Commission/Government on the date of release of the notification. Candidates aged between 20 and 30 years are eligible to apply, while an upper age limit relaxation is given to candidates belonging to certain categories (check notification). Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as examination fees.

Tamil Nadu SI Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Selection of the candidates is based on their performance in the written examination followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) /Physical Measurement Test (PMT) /Endurance Test (ET) for qualified candidates. This will be followed by a Viva-Voce.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Exam Pattern

Part 1 of the written examination is the Tamil language Eligibility Test, which will be qualifying in nature and will be based on objective-type questions. The examination will carry 100 questions for 100 marks, and the duration of the examination will be 1 hour and 40 minutes. Candidates must note that a minimum of 40% marks in the Tamil Language Eligibility test is mandatory to be eligible for the next level of evaluation, but will not be considered while preparing the provisional selection list. The Provisional Select List will be made based on the total marks obtained in the Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva-Voce, and special marks subject to communal reservation and total vacancies.

