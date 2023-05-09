TNUSRB SI Recruitment Notification 2023 Out For 621 Vacancies For Men, Women; Details Here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the advertisement notification for the recruitment of sub-inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR, and TSP) against 621 vacancies. The online application process will begin on June 1. The last date to apply is June 30. The recruitment is for open quota and departmental quota candidates.

Pay Scale

Candidates who will be recommended for appointment will get a salary of Rs. 36,900 - 1,16,600.

Educational Qualification

Candidates having a bachelor's degree obtained from an Institution / University recognized by the University Grants Commission / Government in a 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses can apply for the posts. However, candidates who have obtained Bachelor’s through Open Universities without going through the above pattern will not be eligible.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the post.

Age Limit

The lower age limit is 20 years. The upper age limit for TN SI recruitment is 30 years as of July 1, 2023. Relaxations for reserved category candidates can be checked in the notification.

Selection Process

Candidates under the open quota will have to clear a written test of 170 marks comprising of objective-type questions. 100 marks will be for the Tamil eligibility exam (paper 1) and 70 marks will be for general studies and psychology subjects (Paper 2). Those who pass the test must appear for certification verification and physical tests (measurement, efficiency, endurance test) followed by viva-voce. Special 5 marks will be given for NCC/NSS/Sports.

Candidates under the departmental quota will have to clear a written test of 185 marks. Paper 1 will be the same as open quota candidates. Paper 2 will have questions on GS, psychology, law, and police administration for 85 marks. They are exempted from physical tests. Special 5 marks will be given for medals- national police duty meet.

Application fees

The applicant will have to pay an examination fee of Rs.500/-. Departmental candidates appearing for both Open Quota and Departmental Quota examinations will have to pay Rs.1000/- as an examination fee. The payment options are both online (Net-banking/UPI/Credit card/Debit card) and offline (State Bank of India cash challan)