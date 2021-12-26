TPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 36 Group C Posts, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TPSC Recruitment 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission has released TPSC Recruitment 2021 notification on its official website. The notification informs that the Commission is looking forward to select candidates for 36 posts. This recruitment drive aims to select candidates for the post of Supervisor, ICDS, Group C posts under the Social Welfare and Education Department. The recruitment details like age limit, recruitment process, and salary can be checked here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The selection process for the post would consist of three stages. Candidates have to first appear for the Preliminary examination that would be of MCQ type. The exam would be conducted for one and a half hours and it would consist of questions from General Studies and Arithmetic. Candidates who will manage to clear it will be eligible to appear for Mains exam which will consist of two papers. The duration of Mains exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The last step is for candidates who will clear both the exams. Candidates who qualify the exam would have to appear for the Personality Test which will be conducted for 20 marks to assess the personal qualities of the candidates. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years. Whereas, the upper age limit is 40 years as on January 20, 2022. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.