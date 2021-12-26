TPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 36 Group C Posts, Here's How To Apply

TPSC Recruitment 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission has released TPSC Recruitment 2021 notification on its official website. The notification informs that the Commission is looking forward to select candidates for 36 posts. This recruitment drive aims to select candidates for the post of Supervisor, ICDS, Group C posts under the Social Welfare and Education Department. The recruitment details like age limit, recruitment process, and salary can be checked here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

TPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The recruitment notification has been released on December 25, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply till January 20, 2022.

TPSC Recruitment 2021: Here is how to apply

In order to apply, candidates will have to go to the official website- tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the Online Application tab.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the notification which reads, "Supervisor (ICDS), (Group-C Non-Gazetted) under the Social Welfare & Social Education Department, Govt. of Tripura."

Candidates should now go to the apply here option.

Candidates will again be redirected to a window where they will have to fill in details to get themselves registered.

Candidates will be charged with an application fee of Rs 200 while filling the application form, Further, for SC, ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 150.

TPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process for the post would consist of three stages. Candidates have to first appear for the Preliminary examination that would be of MCQ type. The exam would be conducted for one and a half hours and it would consist of questions from General Studies and Arithmetic. Candidates who will manage to clear it will be eligible to appear for Mains exam which will consist of two papers. The duration of Mains exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The last step is for candidates who will clear both the exams. Candidates who qualify the exam would have to appear for the Personality Test which will be conducted for 20 marks to assess the personal qualities of the candidates. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years. Whereas, the upper age limit is 40 years as on January 20, 2022. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.