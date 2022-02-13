TPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Various Teacher Posts, Check Details Here

TPSC recruitment 2022: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is inviting applications for various posts including Basic Teacher (Tutor & Senior Resident), Group-A Gazetted in different disciplines. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 34 posts will be filled. The application link has not been activated yet and will commence on February 17, 2022. The deadline to fill the application form is February 28, 2022. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details here. For more details, candidates should visit the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. To be noted that the applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

Check important dates here

Application link will be activated on February 17, 2022.

Deadline to apply ends on February 28, 2022.

From March 11, 2022, a list of provisionally eligible candidates will be provided.

Interviews for the posts may begin from March 16, 2022.

TPSC recruitment: Check age limit here

The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on February 28, 2022.

In the case of SC, ST, Differently Abled (PH) candidates and Government Servants, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 (five) years.

Check application fee here

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs. 400 as application fee.

Candidates from the ST/SC/BPL card holders/physically handicapped have to pay Rs. 350 as application fee.

TPSC recruitment 2022: Step by step guide to apply