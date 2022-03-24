TS EAMCET 2022 Schedule Announced, To Be Held Between July 14 And 20

TS EAMCET 2022 date: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the dates for TS EAMCET or Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test-2022. As per schedule, the exam will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and July 20, 2021. To be noted that the entrance test for engineering and medical courses will be conducted separately. Exams for Agriculture, Medical are scheduled to be conducted on July 14 and July 15, 2022. Whereas, exams for engineering students will be conducted on July 18 and 20, 2022. The dates were announced by State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy in a press meet on March 23. 2022

To be noted that the EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. As of now, the detailed schedule regarding online registration for the entrance exams have not been released yet. However, it is expected to be out soon. Registered students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the dates.

TS EAMCET 2022: Syllabus likely to be reduced to 70%

TS EAMCET 2022 is state-level exams that is held to screen candidates for admission to undergraduate level engineering, medical and agriculture courses offered by colleges based in Telangana. As of now, the official announcement about TS EAMCET 2022 Syllabus has not been done and is still awaited. HOWEVER, local media reports have hinted that there might be some relaxation in the same as only 70% of the total syllabus for the candidates in these state-level entrance exams will be included. But for confirmation of the same, candidates will have to keep checking official website for checking TS EAMCET 2022 official notification.

Apart from a reduction in the syllabus, it may also be decided to consider intermediate marks while allotting TS EAMCET ranks. The ranks may be allotted only based on marks scored in the entrance exam. Usually, the TS EAMCET ranks are allotted based on marks scored both in the intermediate exam and the entrance exam. While calculating rank, 25 percent weightage is given to intermediate marks whereas, TS EAMCET marks get 75 percent weightage.