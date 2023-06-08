Last Updated:

TS PGECET Result 2023 OUT, Here's Direct Link To Download PGECET Rank Card

TS PGECET Rank Cards 2023: The result for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test has been declared today, June 8. Here's direct link

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ts pgecet result

Image: Shutterstock


TS PGECET Rank Cards 2023: The result for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test has been declared today, June 8. The rank cards for all candidates who took the exam have been uploaded on the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the exams can check and download the TS PGECET 2023 rank cards by visiting - - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. In order to check the results, candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

How to download TS PGECET 2023 Rank Cards

  • Step 1: To check the TS PGECET 2023 result, candidates are required to visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, scroll down on the homepage and click on the "Download rank card" link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new login page will open.
  • Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth. 
  • Submit the details
  • Step 5: The TS PGECET rank card 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Save and download the result 
  • Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download TS PGECET 2023 Rank Card

TS PGECET 2023 was held from May 29 to June 1 in two shifts. Admission of the candidates will be based on their TS PGECET rank and the availability of seats. Only those candidates who have attained at least 30% of the marks required for the TS PGECET will be declared qualified. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE would release the TS PGECET Counselling schedule soon. As of now, there has been no confirmation from the authorities.  

READ | JAC 9th results 2023 out, here's direct link to check Jharkhand Board class 9 mark sheet
READ | NCHM JEE Result 2023 Out: Here's link for National Hotel Management Entrance Test results
READ | TS Inter Results 2023 for recounting and re-verification declared, direct links here
READ | AP ICET Result 2023 Date: APSCHE likely to declare ICET results today, see how to check
READ | TS PGECET Result 2023 to be declared today at 3 pm, where and how to download rank card

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT