TS PGECET Result 2023 OUT, Here's Direct Link To Download PGECET Rank Card

Image: Shutterstock
TS PGECET Rank Cards 2023: The result for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test has been declared today, June 8. The rank cards for all candidates who took the exam have been uploaded on the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the exams can check and download the TS PGECET 2023 rank cards by visiting - - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. In order to check the results, candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.
TS PGECET 2023 was held from May 29 to June 1 in two shifts. Admission of the candidates will be based on their TS PGECET rank and the availability of seats. Only those candidates who have attained at least 30% of the marks required for the TS PGECET will be declared qualified. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE would release the TS PGECET Counselling schedule soon. As of now, there has been no confirmation from the authorities.
