TS Police Admit Card 2023 Released For Driver, Mechanic & Other Posts; Direct Link Here

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Wednesday released the admit card of the final written exam for the post of SCT PC (Driver) in PTO /Driver Operator in the Fire Services Department and of SCT PC (Mechanic). The exam is scheduled to be held on April 2. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination can now check and download the admit card from the official website- tslprb.in.

Candidates must note that they are required to carry the admit card to the exam hall for hassle-free entry. The admit card has all the necessary details including candidates' names, exam venue, exam date and time, among others. The official notice reads, “Candidates shall take a printout of the same, preferably on an A4 size paper on both sides (so that the Hall Ticket is available on a single-sheet paper). Once the printout is taken, each Candidate has to affix (with gum / adhesive – do not use staples / pins) his / her passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with the Application Form) at the designated place."

TS Police Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

The candidates who successfully registered for the TS Police Admit Card can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the admit card.

Candidates must visit the official website at tslprb.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD PC DRIVER / DRIVER OPERATOR & PC MECHANIC HALL TICKET." Login using the required credentials such as mobile number and password. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the same. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Adding to the instruction of affixing the photograph to the admit card, the official notice reads, "Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Written Examination and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centres without proper Hall Tickets."

TS Police Admit Card 2023: Direct Link