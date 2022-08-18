TS Police Constable Hall Tickets 2022 Released, Know How To Download Call Letters

TS Police Constable Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, also known as TSLPRB, has released TS Police Constable admit card 2022 for the written exam. All the interested candidates who got themselves registered to appear for direct recruitment, can download their call letters now. Out of 15644 vacancies in SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables. The hall tickets can be downloaded from official website by following these steps. For more details candidates can go to the official website tslprb.in.

To be noted that the first step towards recruitment is prelims exam. The preliminary written exam will be held on August 28, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 10 am and 1 pm. It will be conducted at 1601 test centers. A total of 6,61,196 candidates have applied for these posts.

Candidates whose hall tickets could not be downloaded can send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact TSLPRB on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

Check official notification highlights

“After downloading the Hall Tickets, Candidates shall take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper on both the sides (so that the Hall Ticket as well as Important Instructions are available on a single sheet paper). Though it is not mandatory to take the printout in colour, printout taken in colour nevertheless provides better visibility when compared to monochrome (black and white) printout,” reads the official notification

"Once the printout is taken, Candidates have to affix (with gum / adhesive – do not use staples / pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail," the notification adds.

Follow these steps to download hall tickets