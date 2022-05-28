TS Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam Date Announced; Check Schedule Here

TS Police Constable Recruitment: The tentative examination date for the various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable has been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). Candidates who want to apply can check the detailed schedule by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board - www.tslprb.in. The TS Police Preliminary Written Exam for SI and/or equivalent posts will be held tentatively on August 7 and the Preliminary Written Test for the selection for Police Constable PC and/or equivalent posts is expected to be held on August 21 (Sunday) afternoon, as per the official information.

As per reports, more than 2 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the written examination for SI or equivalent posts and nearly 6.6 lakh candidates are expected to appear for SCT PC and/or equivalent posts examinations. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17516 vacancies will be filled, of which 16929 posts are for constables and 587 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector. Check key details below.

TS Police Constable Recruitment | Official announcement

According to the official notice, "The Preliminary Written Test for nearly 2.5 lakh candidates of SCT SI and/or equivalent posts is likely to be conducted on August 7th, 2022 (Sunday) forenoon and the Preliminary Written Test for nearly 6.6 lakh candidates of SCT PC and/or equivalent posts is likely to be conducted on August 21st, 2022 (Sunday) forenoon." "The exact dates will be confirmed shortly," reads the official notification.

Telangana Constable Exam Date

Event Date Preliminary written exam for SI and/or equivalent posts August 7, 2022 (Tentative) Preliminary written exam for SCT PC and/or equivalent Posts August 21, 2022 (Tentative)

According to the TSLPRB, as many as 2,47,630 applications have been received for the posts of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent and 9,54,064 applications have been received for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent level (including Transport Constable and P & E Constable). The commission has received a total of 12,916,006 applications for 17516 notified posts. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of TSLPRB for fresh updates and more details.

Official Notice

Image: PTI/ Representative