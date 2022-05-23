TS Police Driver Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 225 Posts For 10th, 12th Pass

Quick links:
TS police driver vacancy 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has announced that it will be selecting eligible candidates to fill 225 vacancies of ‘Driver Operator’ in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department. The online link to apply has already been activated on tslprb.in. The deadline to submit applications for TS Police driver recruitment will end on May 26, 2022. Application fee, application steps, and other details related to TS police recruitment can be checked here.
Official notification reads, "Candidate should furnish the Driving Licence information (Grant of issue of Driving Licence), issued by the Licensing Authority of the RTA concerned along with the Application Form"
"There is no Preliminary Written Test for the Post. Candidates have to visit the website www.tslprb.in again for uploading the Part-II Application along with scanned copies of the following Certificates /Documents. Dates will be intimated through press release," reads the recruitment notification.
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), through a notification announced the deadline to apply for SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable posts has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was May 20 which has been extended to May 26, 10 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can go to the official website tslprb.in and follow the steps mentioned below. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17,291 vacancies will be filled. The application fee details, vacancy details, as well as application steps can be checked here.