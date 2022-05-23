TS Police Driver Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 225 Posts For 10th, 12th Pass

TS police driver vacancy 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has announced that it will be selecting eligible candidates to fill 225 vacancies of ‘Driver Operator’ in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department. The online link to apply has already been activated on tslprb.in. The deadline to submit applications for TS Police driver recruitment will end on May 26, 2022. Application fee, application steps, and other details related to TS police recruitment can be checked here.

Check eligibility details here

Academic qualification: Must have passed Intermediate examination or any other examination recognized as its equivalent by the State Board of Intermediate Education as on 1st July 2022 OR SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter as on 1st July 2022.

Technical Qualification: Must have possessed valid HMV License continuously for a period of two years and above as on date of this Notification.

Official notification reads, "Candidate should furnish the Driving Licence information (Grant of issue of Driving Licence), issued by the Licensing Authority of the RTA concerned along with the Application Form"

TS police driver vacancy 2022: Check application fee details here

OBC candidates with local status of Telangana State applying for the post will have to pay a fee of Rs. 800

SC and ST candidates who are local to Telangana State have to pay Rs. 400 as application fee

All other candidates will have to pay Rs. 800.

TS Police driver recruitment 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ and register

Step 3: Application form will be opened up

Step 4: Fill the form, attach required documents, pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Take its screenshot for future reference

"There is no Preliminary Written Test for the Post. Candidates have to visit the website www.tslprb.in again for uploading the Part-II Application along with scanned copies of the following Certificates /Documents. Dates will be intimated through press release," reads the recruitment notification.

Telangana Police Recruitment Board Extends Deadline To Apply For 17K Vacancies Till May 26

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), through a notification announced the deadline to apply for SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable posts has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was May 20 which has been extended to May 26, 10 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can go to the official website tslprb.in and follow the steps mentioned below. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17,291 vacancies will be filled. The application fee details, vacancy details, as well as application steps can be checked here.