TS Police Recruitment 2022: Application For 17,000 SI, Constable Posts Begins On May 2

TS Police Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will commence the application procedure for the selection of Telangana Police on Monday, May 2, at 8 am. Eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting tslprb.in. Candidates must take note that May 20 is the last date to apply, and after that, no applications will be accepted.

Through this recruitment process, more than 17,000 posts in various departments will be filled. According to the announcement made by the department, a total of 614 posts of Prohibition and Excise Constable in the Excise Department and 63 Transport Constable posts will be filled. Other vacancies include over 16,000 posts in the Telangana Police, ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors.

Telangana Police recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in the Police Department: 414 vacancies

Reserve sub-inspectors of police (AR) in the police department: 66.

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in the Police Department: 5

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in the Police Department: 23

Sub Inspector (Men) in the Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 12

Station Fire Officer in the Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 26

Deputy Jailor (Men) in the Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 8

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in the Police Department: 4,965

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in the Police Department: 4,423

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in the Police Department: 100

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in the Police Department: 5,010

Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 390

Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 610

136 warder (male) in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services

Warder (Female) in the Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 10

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in the Police Department: 22

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in the Police Department: 3

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector, Finger Print Bureau in the Police Department: 8

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in the Police Department: 262

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 21

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in the Police Transport Organisation: 100

Telangana SI recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates need to visit the official website - tslprb.in.

Then, click on the appropriate link

Fill out the application form and upload the required document

Pay the application fees and take a printout of the document

Selection Process

Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Written Examination (FWE)

Image: PTI/ Representative