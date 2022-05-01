Last Updated:

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Application For 17,000 SI, Constable Posts Begins On May 2

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board will begin the application process for the selection of Telangana Police on May 2

Written By
Amrit Burman
TS Police Recruitment 2022

Image: PTI


TS Police Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will commence the application procedure for the selection of Telangana Police on Monday, May 2, at 8 am. Eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting tslprb.in. Candidates must take note that May 20 is the last date to apply, and after that, no applications will be accepted.

Through this recruitment process, more than 17,000 posts in various departments will be filled. According to the announcement made by the department, a total of 614 posts of Prohibition and Excise Constable in the Excise Department and 63 Transport Constable posts will be filled. Other vacancies include over 16,000 posts in the Telangana Police, ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors. 

Telangana Police recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy details

  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in the Police Department: 414 vacancies
  • Reserve sub-inspectors of police (AR) in the police department: 66.
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in the Police Department: 5
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in the Police Department: 23
  • Sub Inspector (Men) in the Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 12
  • Station Fire Officer in the Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 26
  • Deputy Jailor (Men) in the Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 8
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in the Police Department: 4,965
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in the Police Department: 4,423
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in the Police Department: 100
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in the Police Department: 5,010
  • Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 390
  • Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 610
  • 136 warder (male) in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services
  • Warder (Female) in the Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 10
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in the Police Department: 22
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in the Police Department: 3
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector, Finger Print Bureau in the Police Department: 8
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in the Police Department: 262
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 21
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in the Police Transport Organisation: 100

Telangana SI recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Candidates need to visit the official website - tslprb.in.
  • Then, click on the appropriate link
  • Fill out the application form and upload the required document
  • Pay the application fees and take a printout of the document

Selection Process

  • Preliminary Written Test (PWT)
  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Final Written Examination (FWE)

Image: PTI/ Representative

READ | RPSC School teacher recruitment 2022: Registration for 6000 posts to begin on May 5
READ | DSSSB TGT result 2022 for 469 post recruitment exam out, here's how to check
READ | PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka govt decides to hold re-exam; main suspect arrested
READ | SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply ends today, check application steps
READ | JSSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for 991 Clerk and Stenographer vacancies out
Tags: TS Police Recruitment 2022, Telangana SI recruitment 2022, TS Police SI Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND