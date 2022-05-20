TS Police Recruitment 2022: Application For 17291 Posts Ends Today; See Details

TS Police Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board is recruiting candidates for police constable and sub-inspector of police posts. The application process for the same is underway on the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) website and today May 20 is the last date to apply. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - tslprb.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17,291 posts will be filled in the organization.

Candidates must take note that applications submitted through any other medium will not be accepted. According to the official notice, TS Police Recruitment 2022 is being done for the following posts: Civil and/or Equivalent Posts; Civil and/or Equivalent Posts; SCT PCs IT & CO/Mechanic/Driver; SCT SI IT & CO/PTO/ASI FPB; Transport Constable; and Prohibition & Excise Constable. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for the Telangana Police Recruitment and also provided a direct link.

Vacancy Details

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 15644 Posts

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts

SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts

SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts

Transport Constable: 63 Posts

Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates must visit the official website of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board - tslprb.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the notifications/posts you want to apply for.

Step 3: Finish the registration process.

Step 4: Candidates must then complete the application form, providing all personal, academic, and occupational information (if applicable).

Step 5: Now, pay the application fees and click on the "submit" button.

Step 6: Download the document and print it for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for Telangana Police Recruitment - CLICK HERE

Telangana police recruitment | Application fees

The application fee for candidates of OC and BC category with local status and general category will have to pay Rs 800.

SC, and ST candidates who are local to Telangana state will have to pay Rs 400

(Image Shutterstock /Representative)