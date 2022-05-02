TS Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Process Begins For Over 17000 SI, Constable Posts

TS Police SI Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) activated the application link for Telangana Police recruitment on Monday, May 2, at 8 am. Interested candidates should check eligibility and other details before applying for TS Police recruitment. The application link has been activated on tslprb.in and the deadline to apply ends on May 20, 2022. Interested candidates must know that applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Through this recruitment drive, over 17,000 posts will be filled in various departments. As per the announcement made by the department, a total of 614 posts of Prohibition and Excise Constable in the Excise Department and 63 Transport Constable posts will be filled. Other vacancies include posts in the Telangana Police, ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors. For more details related to the recruitment drive, candidates can click on this link.

Official recruitment notification reads, "The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board invites Applications from desirous and eligible Candidates through ONLINE mode only in the prescribed proforma which will be made available on our website (www.tslprb.in) from 8 am on 2 nd May 2022 (Monday) to 10 pm on 20th May 2022 (Friday) by paying the prescribed Fees. Candidates may apply ONLINE in the prescribed proforma only after satisfying themselves of the eligibility requirements as given in the Notifications. Applications received online only will be considered."

TS Police constable recruitment: Check selection process here

Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Written Examination (FWE)

TS Police recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

The application window has been activated on May 2, 2022

The last date to fill the application form is May 20, 2022

TS police constable recruitment: Follow these application steps

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website - tslprb.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the appropriate link

Step 3: In the next step, fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 4: Candidates should pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 5: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply