TS Police Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For Over 17K SI, Constable Posts Ends Today

TS Police Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board will be closing the application window for police constable and sub-inspector posts on May 26, 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply was May 20 which was extended to May 26, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - tslprb.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17,291 posts will be filled in the organization. The application steps and recruitment details can be checked here.

Candidates must take note that applications submitted for TS police constable through any other medium will not be accepted. TS Police Recruitment 2022 is being done for Civil and/or Equivalent Posts; Civil and/or Equivalent Posts; SCT PCs IT & CO/Mechanic/Driver; SCT SI IT & CO/PTO/ASI FPB, Transport Constable and Prohibition & Excise Constable posts.

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 15644 Posts

Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts

SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts

Transport Constable: 63 Posts

SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts

TS Police constable recruitment: Check selection process here

Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Written Examination (FWE)

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board - tslprb.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the notifications/posts you want to apply for.

Step 3: Finish the registration process.

Step 4: Candidates must then complete the application form, providing all personal, academic, and occupational information (if applicable).

Step 5: Now, pay the application fees and click on the "submit" button.

Step 6: Download the document and print it for future reference.

Telangana police recruitment: Check application fee details