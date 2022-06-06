TS TET Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Telangana TET Hall Ticket

TS TET Hall ticket 2022: The admit card for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TET – 2022 has been released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State today, June 06, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their TET 2022 Admit Card by visiting the official website: tstet.cgg.gov.in. Through this examination, the authorities will select eligible teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana State.

As per the schedule, the TS TET 2022 exam will be conducted on June 12 across 33 districts of the state. The exam will be conducted in two different parts. Paper I and Paper-II. Paper, I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon, and Paper-II will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates must take note that admits card is an important document and without it candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the TS TET Admit Card 2022.

TS TET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: To download the Telangana teacher's eligibility test hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " TS TET Hall Ticket 2022 ."

." Step 3: After reading the instructions and tick the instruction box.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as the candidate’s ID and date of birth, and click on the "GO" option.

Step 5: TS TET Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the TS TET Hall Ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's direct download Telangana TET Admit Card - CLICK HERE

The registration process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TET – 2022 started on March 26, and ended on April 11, 2022. It is advised that the candidates must regularly visit the official website of the Department of School Education, Telangana govt for fresh updates.

