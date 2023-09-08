Last Updated:

TS TET Admit Card 2023 Releasing On September 9, Here's How To Download

TS TET 2023 admit card will be released tomorrow, September 9. Exam will be held on September 15. Here's how to download the call letter.

Nandini Verma
Department of School Education, Telangana has scheduled to release the TS Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET) admit card on September 9. The exam will be conducted on September 15. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card online from the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in. 

How to download TS TET Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website as mentioned above. 

Click on the TS TET admit card link

Key in your application number and password and submit. 

Your TS TET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout. 

“In case any candidate could not download the Hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between 09.09.2023 to 14.09.2023 in person only giving details of the journal number of the fee paid, candidate ID of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form and one photograph (same photograph as pasted on the application form). Request for issue of duplicate Hall Ticket will not be entertained after the examination in any case,” the official notification reads.

TS TET 2023 will be held in two shifts.  Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper-II will be held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm. Candidates who want to apply as teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I, and those who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper II.

