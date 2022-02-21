Last Updated:

TSCAB Staff Assistant, Manager Recruitment: Apply Online For 445 Posts; Direct Link Here

TSCAB Recruitment: Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd has invited online applications from candidates for staff assistant & assistant manager posts.

TSCAB staff assistant

TSCAB Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd has invited online applications from eligible candidates for staff assistant and assistant manager posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - https://tscab.org/. The application procedure started on February 19 and will end on March 6, 2022. According to the official notice, "candidates should have been born on or after 02.02.1992, but not later than 01.02.2004 (both dates inclusive). While there are age relaxations for various categories of candidates, the application charges for SC, ST, and PC are Rs 250, and the applicable charges for the general OBC category are Rs 900.

Educational Eligibility: TSCAB staff assistant | TSCAB manager | Assistant manager

  • As per the official notice, to get selected for TSCAB Staff Assistant and Assistant Manager jobs, candidates must have a graduation in any discipline with 60% aggregate marks, or a commerce graduate with 55% aggregate marks.
  • Proficiency in the Telugu Language: The candidate should have studied Telugu as one of the subjects in any class up to the 10th class.

Here's direct link to apply for TSCAB Recruitment 2022 - Click here

Here's direct link to check TSCAB Recruitment Notification - Click here

Here's how to apply online for TSCAB Recruitment

  • Step 1: To apply for TSCAB Recruitment, candidates must visit the official website at www.tscab.org.
  • Step 2: Next, click on the "Careers" tab.
  • Step 3: Click on the Staff Assistant and Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 link.
  • Step 4: Fill out the form and upload the scanned documents.
  • Step 5: Complete the payment of the application fee.
  • Step 6: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the application form.

