Last Updated:

TSLPRB Admit Card 2023 For SCT SI Recruitment Exams Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

TSLPRB admit card 2023 for SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent / SCT SI IT & CO /SCT SI PTO /SCT ASI FPB FWE has been released. Here's direct link to download.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
tslprb admit card

Image: Unsplash


TSLPRB Admit Card 2023: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board ( TSLPRB) has released the hall tickets for the recruitment exams for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts. Candidates can download the TSLPRB hall tickets from the official website at www.tslprb.in. The link to download the admit cards will be active till April 6.

“All the eligible Candidates are informed that the Hall Tickets for the above Final Written Examinations can be downloaded from 8 am on 3rd April onwards till midnight on 6th April 2023 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials”,  a statement on the official website reads.

TSLPRB will conduct the final written examination on April 8 and April 9 for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts and two papers for SCT SI (IT&CO), SCT SI (PTO) and SCT ASI (FPB). See how to download TSLPRB admit cards online. 

How to download TSLPRB admit card 2023

  • Visit the official website of TSLPRB at www.tslprb.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “DOWNLOAD SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent / SCT SI IT & CO /SCT SI PTO /SCT ASI FPB FWE HALL TICKET”
  • A login page will open. 
  • Key in your login credentials
  • Your TSLPRB hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout for future reference.
  • Direct link to download TSLPRB admit card 2023.
READ | IIT JAM Scorecard 2023 to be out today, here's how to download
READ | Bihar Board matric scrutiny application begins today; Here's how to apply
READ | Bihar Board matric compartmental exam 2023: Application begins today, here's how to apply
READ | Will CBSE Class 10th Board exams be scrapped under NEP? Here's a fact check
READ | JEE Main admit card 2023 for session 2 likely to be released today; check details here
COMMENT