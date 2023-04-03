TSLPRB Admit Card 2023 For SCT SI Recruitment Exams Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

TSLPRB Admit Card 2023: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board ( TSLPRB) has released the hall tickets for the recruitment exams for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts. Candidates can download the TSLPRB hall tickets from the official website at www.tslprb.in. The link to download the admit cards will be active till April 6.

“All the eligible Candidates are informed that the Hall Tickets for the above Final Written Examinations can be downloaded from 8 am on 3rd April onwards till midnight on 6th April 2023 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials”, a statement on the official website reads.

TSLPRB will conduct the final written examination on April 8 and April 9 for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts and two papers for SCT SI (IT&CO), SCT SI (PTO) and SCT ASI (FPB). See how to download TSLPRB admit cards online.

How to download TSLPRB admit card 2023