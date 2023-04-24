TSLPRB Hall Ticket For SCT PC Constable Final Written Exam Out, Here's Direct Link

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall tickets for the final written examinations of SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts and SCT PCs (IT & CO). Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their hall tickets from the official website- tslprb.in. The link to download the hall tickets was activated on April 24 at 8 am and will be active till midnight on April 28.

TSLPRB constable exam on April 30

The TSLPRB final written examinations will be held for the Post of SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent from 10 am to 1 pm in the 10 erstwhile District Headquarters and for the Post of SCT PCs (IT&CO) from 2.30 to 5.30 pm in and around Hyderabad on April 30. Final Written Examinations of the Candidates who applied for both the above Posts will be allotted in same Examination Centre in and around Hyderabad only.

Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006. Candidates are advised to affix their passport-size photo on the printed copy of the hall ticket.

"After downloading the Hall Tickets, Candidates shall take a printout of the same, preferably on an A4 size paper on both the sides (so that the Hall Ticket is available on a single-sheet paper). Once the printout is taken, each Candidate has to affix (with gum/adhesive – do not use staples/pins) his / her passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with the Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of the Written Examination and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centres without proper Hall Tickets," the official notice.