TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 For 16,614 SI, Constable Posts Released

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) issued TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 on Monday, April 25. Telangana government is all set to recruit over 16 thousand police personnel for the state. The vacancies will be filled in departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services and Prison & Corrections Services. The application process for TSLPRB Police Recruitment will be done between May 2 and 20 on the website www.tslprb.in.

TS Police SI recruitment 2022

There are a total of 16,614 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department, SCT Civil (Information Technology & Communications Organization), (Mechanics) (Men) and Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation, Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department and Assistant Sub Inspector, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department. Candidates can go through detailed advertisements and the syllabus of exams by visiting the official website or clicking here to access the same. The details of vacancies break-up and pay scale can be found below.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Final Written Examination (FWE)

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Break-up and Pay Scale

Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts - 15,644 posts

Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts - 554 posts

Vacancies of SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver - 383 posts

Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB - 33 posts