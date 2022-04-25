TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 For 16,614 SI, Constable Posts Released

Quick links:
TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) issued TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 on Monday, April 25. Telangana government is all set to recruit over 16 thousand police personnel for the state. The vacancies will be filled in departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services and Prison & Corrections Services. The application process for TSLPRB Police Recruitment will be done between May 2 and 20 on the website www.tslprb.in.
There are a total of 16,614 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department, SCT Civil (Information Technology & Communications Organization), (Mechanics) (Men) and Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation, Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department and Assistant Sub Inspector, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department. Candidates can go through detailed advertisements and the syllabus of exams by visiting the official website or clicking here to access the same. The details of vacancies break-up and pay scale can be found below.
|Name of Post
|Pay Scale (In Rs.)
|No. of Vacancies
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department
|24280-72850
|
4965
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department
|24280-72850
|
4423
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department
|
24280-72850
|
100
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department
|24280-72850
|
5010
|
Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department
|
24280-72850
|
390
|
Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department
|
24280-72850
|
610
|
Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|
24280-72850
|
136
|
Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|
24280-72850
|
10
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department
|
42300 -115270
|
414
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department
|
42300 -115270
|
66
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department
|
42300 -115270
|
05
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department
|
42300 -115270
|
23
|
Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department
|
42300 -115270
|
12
|
Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department
|
38890 -112510
|
26
|
Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|
38890 -112510
|
08
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department
|
24280-72850
|
262
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation
|
24280-72850
|
21
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation
|
24280-72850
|
100
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department
|
42300-115270
|
22
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department
|
42300-115270
|
03
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department
|
33750-99310
|
08