Last Updated:

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 For 16,614 SI, Constable Posts Released

TS Police Recruitment 2022:Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) issued TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 for 16,614 SI, Constable posts

Written By
Nandini Verma
Tspsc notification 2022

Image: PTI


TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) issued TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 on Monday, April 25. Telangana government is all set to recruit over 16 thousand police personnel for the state. The vacancies will be filled in departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services and Prison & Corrections Services. The application process for TSLPRB Police Recruitment will be done between May 2 and 20 on the website www.tslprb.in.

TS Police SI recruitment 2022

There are a total of 16,614 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department,  SCT Civil (Information Technology & Communications Organization), (Mechanics) (Men) and Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation, Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department and Assistant Sub Inspector, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department. Candidates can go through detailed advertisements and the syllabus of exams by visiting the official website or clicking here to access the same. The details of vacancies break-up and pay scale can be found below. 

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

  1. Preliminary Written Test (PWT)
  2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  3. Final Written Examination (FWE)

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Break-up and Pay Scale 

  • Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts - 15,644 posts
  • Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts - 554 posts
  • Vacancies of SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver - 383 posts
  • Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB - 33 posts
Name of Post Pay Scale (In Rs.) No. of Vacancies

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department

 24280-72850

4965

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department

 24280-72850

4423

 

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department

24280-72850

100

 

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department

 

 24280-72850

5010

Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department

 

24280-72850

390

 

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department

 

24280-72850

610

Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department

 

24280-72850

136

Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department

 

24280-72850

10

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department

 

42300 -115270

414

 

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department

 

42300 -115270

66

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department

 

42300 -115270

05

 

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department

 

42300 -115270

23

 


Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department

 

42300 -115270

12

 

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department

 

38890 -112510

26

 

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department

 

38890 -112510

08

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department

 

24280-72850

262

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation

 

24280-72850

21

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation

 

24280-72850

100

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department

 

42300-115270

22

 

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department

 

42300-115270

03

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department

 

33750-99310

08

 

READ | TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Date out, to be conducted on June 25 & 26
READ | UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: PET for SI & PAC posts to begin on Apr 25, check exam dates
READ | PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Applications for 1690 posts to begin on Apr 30, check details here
READ | ISRO Recruitment: Vacancy open for 55 JRF, RA & Research Scientist posts; See how to apply
READ | GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for over 3,000 Female Health Worker posts
Tags: Tspsc notification 2022, TS police recruitment, Tslprb notification 2022
First Published:
COMMENT