TSPSC CDPO Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

The preliminary answer keys of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be released tomorrow, January 10, for the Women and Child Welfare Officers exam in 2022. According to the schedule, the TSPSC CDPO exam was held on January 3, 2023. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

"The Response Sheets of the candidates marked with Preliminary Keys will be made available in the Commission’s website from 10/01/2023. The objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from 11/01/2023 to 15/01/2023, 5.00 PM," reads the official notification.

In case candidates are not satisfied with the answer key then they can raise objections against it by visiting the official website from January 11 to January 15 till 5.00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 23 posts for Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, and Manager of Warehouse) in Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the TSPSC CDPO answer key 2023.

TSPSC CDPO answer key 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the TSPSC CDPO answer key 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates are required to look for the TSPSC CDPO answer key link

Step 3: Then, key in your login credentials

Step 4: Candidates are then required to check the result

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative