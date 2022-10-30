TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 Released: Here's Direct Link

The Group 1 Prelims Master Answer Key has been released by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) today. All those candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can now visit the official website of the commission at tspsc.gov.in and download it. Along with the master answer keys, TSPSC has also published question papers and OMR response sheets for the group 1 examination.

To download OMR sheets, candidates are then required to log in to the website with their TSPSC ID, hall ticket number, and date of birth. No login details are required to view question papers and answer keys. This year, the TSPSC conducted the Group 1 Preliminary Examination on October 16, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. The TSPSC Group 1 2022 exam was conducted in all 33 districts in the state of Telangana. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process and given the direct link to download the TSPSC Group 1 Answer key 2022.

Here's how to download the TSPSC group 1 answer key 2022

Step 1: To download the TSPSC group 1 answer key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link to view the answer key, question paper, or OMR sheet.

Step 3: If necessary, log in with your credentials.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and check the correct answers.

Here's direct link to download the TSPSC group 1 master answer key, question paper and OMR sheets - Click Here

