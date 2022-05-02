TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Application For 503 Posts Begins Today, See How To Apply

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is all set to begin the recruitment drive for group 1 posts. The Group-I recruitment notification that has been uploaded on the official website www.tspsc.gov.in reads that the registration will begin on May 2 and the last date to apply is May 31, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 503 posts will be filled. Candidates will have to fill One Time Registration (OTR) form of the Commission to apply for TSPSC group 1 recruitment. The OTR is a web-based service that enables job seekers to register their details with the Commission.

Official notification reads, "Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC (www.tspsc.gov.in). Those who have registered in OTR already shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR. (In case if the candidate has forgotten the TSPSC ID, the candidate has to visit the TSPSC website and click on the link “Know Your TSPSC_ID” and enter the Aadhar Number and Date of Birth and get the TSPSC-ID)"

TSPSC Group 1 notification 2022: Check important dates here

The online application will begin on May 2, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on May 31, 2022

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) is likely to be held in the month of July/ August 2022

The Written Examination (Main) is likely to be held in the month of November/ December-2022

Exact dates for the above examinations will be announced later

Fee details

Application Processing Fee: Each applicant must pay Rs. 200 towards Online Application Processing Fee

The applicants have to pay RS. 120 towards Examination Fee

Official notification reads, "However, the following categories of applicants are exempted from payment of Examination fee. a) SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH & Ex-Servicemen of Telangana State. b) Unemployed applicants in the age group of 18 to 44 years of Telangana State (They have to submit declaration at an appropriate time to the Commission that they are unemployed). Applicants belonging to other States are not exempted from payment of Examination Fee."

