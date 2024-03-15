×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

TSPSC Group 1 Services Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 16; Here's How To Apply

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced an extension for the registration deadline of TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 till March 16.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced an extension for the registration deadline of TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024. Candidates aspiring for Group 1 services are encouraged to review the official notice available on the TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.

The new deadline for application submission has been extended until March 16, 2024, with applications accepted until 5 pm tomorrow. In an official statement, the TSPSC declared, "In response to numerous requests from candidates, the Commission has decided to extend the last date for receipt of applications for the next two days, until 16/3/2024, 5 pm. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to avail of this opportunity and submit their applications for the Group-I Service Notification by 5 pm on 16/3/2024. No further extension of time will be granted."

How to Apply for TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in
  2. Click on 'New Registration OTR' on the homepage and complete candidate registration.
  3. Register and proceed with the application process.
  4. Fill out the application form with accurate details.
  5. Upload all required documents as per the guidelines.
  6. Pay the application fee.
  7. Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.

According to the detailed notification, the correction window for submitted applications will be open from March 23 to March 27, 2024, allowing candidates to make necessary changes during this period.

Each applicant is required to pay Rs. 200/- as the Online Application Processing Fee and ₹120/- as the examination fee. Unemployed candidates are exempted from paying the examination fee.

The Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled for June 9, 2024, followed by the mains examination starting from October 21, 2024. The mains exam will consist of 7 papers. This recruitment drive aims to fill 563 posts within the organization. For further details, interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSPSC.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

