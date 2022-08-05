TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is recruiting candidates for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts. The application process started today, August 5, and will end on September 9 at 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 113 vacancies for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts will be filled in the organization.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 113 vacancies for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates aged between 21 to 39 years are eligible to apply for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 Application Fee

The candidates have to pay 200 as an application processing fee and 120 as an examination fee.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates would get Rs 45,960 to rs 1,24,150 per month as a salary.

TSPC recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply candidates must visit the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, fill out the OTR application if you have not registered earlier to obtain a TSPSC ID.

Step 3: Now, fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee to proceed.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to open TSPSC official website - CLICK HERE

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the post should have a Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification.

Candidates must hold a Diploma in Automobile Engineering (3 years course) and the candidate Must hold a valid Driving License authorized to drive Heavy Motor Vehicles (Transport Vehicles).

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative