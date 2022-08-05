Last Updated:

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors

TSPSC Recruitment: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is recruiting candidates for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts. See key details.

Written By
Amrit Burman
TSPC

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative


TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is recruiting candidates for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts. The application process started today, August 5, and will end on September 9 at 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 113 vacancies for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts will be filled in the organization.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details

  • This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 113 vacancies for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • Candidates aged between 21 to 39 years are eligible to apply for  Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • The candidates have to pay 200 as an application processing fee and 120 as an examination fee.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

  • Candidates would get Rs 45,960 to rs 1,24,150 per month as a salary.

TSPC recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply candidates must visit the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, fill out the OTR application if you have not registered earlier to obtain a TSPSC ID.
  • Step 3: Now, fill out the application form and upload the required documents.
  • Step 4: Pay the application fee to proceed.
  • Step 5: Click on the submit button.
  • Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to open TSPSC official website - CLICK HERE

Educational Qualification

  • Candidates applying for the post should have a Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification.
  • Candidates must hold a Diploma in Automobile Engineering (3 years course) and the candidate Must hold a valid Driving License authorized to drive Heavy Motor Vehicles (Transport Vehicles).

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

