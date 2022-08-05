TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors

Quick links:
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is recruiting candidates for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts. The application process started today, August 5, and will end on September 9 at 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 113 vacancies for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts will be filled in the organization.