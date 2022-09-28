TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 833 AE, JTO & Other Posts; Here's How To Apply

The application process for Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer posts in various Engineering departments has been started by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website at tspsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, candidates can apply till October 21 (5 pm). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 833 posts will be filled in the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2022.

Age Limit

The lower age limit for these posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 44 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given as per government rules.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's How to Apply for AE, JTO, and other posts

Step 1: In order to apply for these posts, candidates are required to visit TSPSC.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on "New Registration (OTR)".

Step 3: Candidates must then register and obtain their login information.

Step 4: Then, click on the link to apply for the post of AE.

Step 5: Login, fill in the form, upload documents, and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Once done, take a printout of the final page.

Here's direct link to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection criteria | More details

The selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the examination (objective type), which is likely to be held in January/February 2023.

The exam will be either online or offline.

The exact date of the exam will be announced later, and hall tickets will be issued 7 days before the exam.

For more details and fresh updates, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)