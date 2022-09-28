TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 833 AE, JTO & Other Posts; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The application process for Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer posts in various Engineering departments has been started by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website at tspsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, candidates can apply till October 21 (5 pm). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 833 posts will be filled in the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2022.